JERUSALEM Israel's economy grew at its fastest pace of 2015 in the fourth quarter as trade activity picked up sharply, easing pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates further as it gears up for a policy meeting.

Also boosted by strong government and consumer spending and higher investments, gross domestic product grew an annualized 3.3 percent, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday in a preliminary estimate.

The economy struggled the first six months of last year as the impact of a war in Gaza in 2014 weighed, growing just 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

Along with a 17-month deflation trend stemming from a drop in oil prices, that put pressure on policymakers to lower benchmark interest rates further from the 0.1 percent they have stood at for 11 months.

In a note published on Saturday, Citi predicted that Israel, whose central bank meets next Monday, would "join the negative policy rate club over the next three months".

But Tuesday's strong data, which also showed full year GDP growth of 2.6 percent - beating the bureau's estimate of 2.3 percent - may make that less likely.

Central bank officials have said they would move to zero or negative rates only if absolutely necessary, if for instance the global economy remained weak and that impacted Israel.

Exports - 35 to 40 percent of economic activity - grew 7.6 percent in the October-December period and imports rose 25 percent, Tuesday's data showed. Private spending rose 5.8 percent. Investment in fixed assets increased 6.8 percent after declines in the previous three quarters.

Government spending, which had been subdued for the prior nine months, jumped 14.5 percent.

On Monday, the bureau said Israel's annual inflation rate was -0.6 percent in January versus -1.0 percent in December.

This year, the Bank of Israel projects economic growth of about 2.8 percent.

