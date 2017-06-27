JERUSALEM Mitoconix Bio, an Israeli biopharmaceutical company focused on treating neurological diseases, said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in an early funding round.

The round was led by Remiges Ventures with participation from OrbiMed, Dementia Discovery Fund, Arix Bioscience, RMGP Bio-Pharma investment Fund and others.

The proceeds will be used to advance Mitoconix Bio's product for the treatment of Huntington's disease through pre-clinical and clinical development and to expand its pipeline to treat additional neurodegenerative disorders by improving mitochondrial function.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)