Cairo airport to screen passengers from Sudan for cholera
CAIRO Egypt's Cairo airport has started screening passengers arriving from Sudan for signs of cholera because of a reported outbreak there, the head of airport quarantine said on Wednesday.
JERUSALEM Mitoconix Bio, an Israeli biopharmaceutical company focused on treating neurological diseases, said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in an early funding round.
The round was led by Remiges Ventures with participation from OrbiMed, Dementia Discovery Fund, Arix Bioscience, RMGP Bio-Pharma investment Fund and others.
The proceeds will be used to advance Mitoconix Bio's product for the treatment of Huntington's disease through pre-clinical and clinical development and to expand its pipeline to treat additional neurodegenerative disorders by improving mitochondrial function.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
PARIS The French government wants to give lesbian couples and single women access to assisted reproduction, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, setting the scene for a major extension of gay rights under new President Emmanuel Macron.
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.