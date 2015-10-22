BERLIN The European Union's top diplomat said she discussed concrete steps with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to calm tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

"I passed him a message of the need to explore together ways to stop violence, to calm down the situation, to show leadership and restraint, also on the rhetoric," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said after meeting Netanyahu in Berlin.

"We discussed concrete ways to de-escalate the situation on the ground and to guarantee the status quo in the holy sites," she told reporters.

Nine Israelis have been killed in Palestinian stabbings, shootings and vehicle attacks since the start of October, while 48 Palestinians, including 24 attackers, among them children, have been killed by Israeli security forces in response.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)