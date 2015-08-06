A relative of Palestinians, who were killed an explosion, mourns at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian reacts as he speaks on the phone at a hospital following an explosion in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A relative of Palestinians, who were killed an explosion, mourns at a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA An explosion killed four Palestinians and wounded 30 on Thursday in the southern Gaza town of Rafah along the Egyptian border, medical officials and local residents said.

Media outlets of the Hamas Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip blamed the blast on an unexploded Israeli missile from last year's war.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said it was checking the cause of the explosion, which destroyed the home of Ayman Abu Nqeira, a Hamas member. He was wounded in the explosion and his son and three other relatives were killed, witnesses said.

(Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Larry King)