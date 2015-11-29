Israeli border policemen secure the area in Jerusalem's old city where an Israeli border police shot dead a Palestinian who stabbed an officer on Sunday, a police spokesman said, the latest attack in a two-month wave of violence, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian who stabbed an officer in Jerusalem on Sunday, a spokesman said, in the latest attack in a two-month wave of violence and Palestinian health officials said a youth was killed in East Jerusalem.

Near a main gate of Jerusalem's walled Old City, the Palestinian pulled out a knife and stabbed a border policeman in the neck, wounding him, before being shot by officers, the spokesman said.

Almost daily Palestinian stabbings, car rammings and shootings have killed 19 Israelis and one U.S. citizen since Oct. 1.

Israeli forces have killed 95 Palestinians, many of whom were carrying out assaults and others in clashes with police and troops. Many of those killed have been teenagers.

A 17-year-old Palestinian youth, Ayman Al-Abbassi, was killed on Sunday night in a clash in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian health ministry reported.

An Israeli police spokeswoman said about 10 petrol bombs had been hurled at officers. They opened fire but could not confirm if they had hit anyone.

Palestinian allegations that Israel is trying to alter the religious status quo at a Jerusalem holy site - known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa mosque stands, and to Jews as the Temple Mount - have fueled the violence.

Non-Muslim prayer is banned around al-Aqsa and Israel has said it will not change that. But more visits by Jewish religious activists and ultra-nationalist Israeli politicians to the complex, where two biblical temples once stood, have done little to convince Palestinians.

Overnight in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Israeli forces shut down a Palestinian radio station that the military said had repeatedly broadcast material which promoted and encouraged "terror and acts of violence" against Israeli citizens and security forces.

The station owner, Talab al-Jabar, told Reuters that the broadcaster, called Dream, was not inciting but simply reporting on events. "I can tell you that Dream radio will be back on air very soon and it will be stronger," he said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Ali Sawafta, Ori Lewis and Yusri al-Jamal; Editing by Dominic Evans and Richard Balmforth)