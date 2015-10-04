A member of the Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood stains at the scene where a Palestinian was shot dead after he stabbed and killed two people in Jerusalem's Old City October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli man carries a stretcher as he walks next to the scene where a Palestinian man was shot dead after he stabbed and killed two people in Jerusalem's Old City October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli members of the Zaka Rescue and Recovery team push a baby carriage near the scene where a Palestinian was shot dead after he stabbed and killed two people in Jerusalem's Old City October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A member of the Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood stains at the scene where a Palestinian was shot dead after he stabbed and killed two people in Jerusalem's Old City October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of the Zaka Rescue and Recovery team clean the scene where a Palestinian was shot dead after he stabbed and killed two people in Jerusalem's Old City October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friends and relatives mourn next to the body of Aharon Bennett during his funeral in Jerusalem October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli police during clashes in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian youth drags a tyre set ablaze during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli soldiers removes a burning tyre away from a checkpoint during with Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A woman lights a candle in memory of Eitam and Na'ama Henkin who were shot dead on Thursday and Aharon Bennett and Nehemia Lavi who were stabbed to death by a Palestinian man in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, during a protest in the city of Ashdod October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian youth carries a flag during clashes in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters take up position during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli police officer runs during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian youth drags a tyre set ablaze during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Fireworks descend near Israeli police officers during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM Violence intensified in Jerusalem and the West Bank on Sunday after Israelis were targeted in two stabbing attacks and a Palestinian was killed in a clash with Israeli troops, officials said.

A Palestinian man stabbed and wounded an Israeli teenager in Jerusalem, just hours after another knife-wielding attacker killed an off-duty Israeli soldier and a rabbi, nearby in the walled Old City, police said.

Officers shot dead both attackers, a police spokesman said, and Israel's government announced it was barring Palestinians from entering the ancient district for two days, apart from people who lived there.

Later in the day, an 18-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed during a clash with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank town of Tulkarm, hospital officials said. The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met security chiefs on Sunday to discuss more action to tackle rising violence in East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, and the West Bank, areas that Israel captured in a 1967 war.

In broadcast remarks, Netanyahu said the new measures would include speeding up the razing of homes of Palestinian attackers and banning those who incite violence from the Old City.

The bloodshed - which included a drive-by shooting that killed an Israeli couple in the West Bank on Thursday and an arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents in July - has triggered concerns of wider escalation.

Israel's best-selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, published a banner front page headline reading "The third Intifada", though the violence has not reached the levels of past Palestinian uprisings.

On Saturday, another Palestinian stabbed to death an off-duty Israeli soldier walking with his wife and children and a rabbi who rushed to their aid, on a street near Judaism's Western Wall, police said.

Islamic Jihad later said the attack was carried out by one of its members.[ID:nL5N1230QH] Its al-Quds Brigades said the fatal stabbing was a "heroic attack" in response to "continued Zionist aggression" at Islamic holy sites.

In violence in another West Bank city called Jenin, Israeli forces on a raid to arrest "wanted men involved in terrorist activities" were confronted by a crowd of Palestinians that threw explosives at them, the army said.

A local hospital director said 22 Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition.

Violence also erupted in the south when Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israel, causing no injuries or damage. Israel usually retaliates for such attacks with air strikes in Gaza.

Tensions have been further inflamed by frequent clashes between Palestinian rock-throwers and Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Palestinians have said they fear increasing visits by Jewish groups to al-Aqsa compound, revered by Jews as the site of Biblical temples, are eroding Muslim religious control there.

Israel has pledged to maintain Muslim prayer rights at al-Aqsa but has frequently banned young Muslim men from entering the area on security grounds.

Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

(Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Ali Sawafta in Ramallah; Editing by Jon Boyle and Eric Walsh)