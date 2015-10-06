A Palestinian protester sits on a road during clashes with Israeli police in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters stand next to a fire during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli police (not seen) during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Relatives of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Abeidallah, who was shot by Israeli troops during clashes on Monday, mourn during his funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Masked Palestinian militants take part in the funeral of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Abeidallah, who was shot by Israeli troops during clashes on Monday, in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinians use slingshots to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with the Israeli army at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians use slingshots to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Mourners carry the body of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Abeidallah, who was shot by Israeli troops during clashes on Monday, during his funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag as others take cover during clashes with the Israeli army at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tyre during clashes with the Israeli army at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian throws a stone towards Israeli troops during clashes at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinians during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

RAMALLAH, West Bank Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday he did not want a spike in deadly violence in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank to spiral into armed confrontation with Israel.

Four Israelis have been killed since Thursday in a stabbing and a drive-by shooting blamed on Palestinian militants. Police shot dead the Palestinian knife-wielder and the military arrested five members of the Islamist Hamas group for the shooting.

Two Palestinians, one of them a 13-year-old, have been killed and about 170 injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank since Sunday. Another Palestinian man, suspected of having stabbed and wounded an Israeli teen, was shot dead by police in Jerusalem.

With Israeli-Palestinian peace talks dormant since 2014, the bloodshed has raised concerns about a wider escalation and a possible third Palestinian uprising, though it has not reached the level of past Israeli-Palestinian confrontations.

Abbas, at a gathering of the Palestine Liberation Organization, signaled that he hoped to avoid violent conflict, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a series of security measures that fell short of an extensive military operation.

"We tell them (the Israelis) that we do not want either military or security escalation," Abbas said at the PLO meeting. "All our instructions to our (security) agencies, our factions and our youth have been that we do not want escalation."

As part of Netanyahu's pledged steps to stem what he termed a "wave of terrorism," Israeli forces destroyed the homes of two Palestinian militants and sealed off part of a third in and around Jerusalem before dawn on Tuesday, the Israeli military said.

The militants had carried out attacks on Israelis in 2014 and had all been shot dead by Israeli security forces. Their families still resided in the three homes in question.

Israel has said such demolitions are punitive and can also serve as a deterrent to other potential attackers. Human rights groups condemn the demolition policy as collective punishment.

Netanyahu, who visited an army base in the West Bank on Tuesday, said other measures would include installing security cameras on West Bank roads and a greater Israeli police presence in East Jerusalem.

Recent tensions have been inflamed in particular by frequent clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third-holiest shrine.

Palestinians fear increasing visits by Jewish groups to al-Aqsa, revered by Jews as the site of biblical temples, are eroding longtime Muslim religious control there. Netanyahu has said he is committed to maintaining the status quo at al-Aqsa.

(Additional reporting by Ammar Awad in Jerusalem; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Mark Heinrich)