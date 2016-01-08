New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
JERUSALEM - Time Out Tel Aviv magazine says it has published a video of Jewish-Arab couples kissing in protest against an Israeli government decision to ban a novel about a romance between an Israeli woman and Palestinian man from the Hebrew high school curriculum.
Editor Alex Polonsky said the magazine carried out the project after Israel's Education Ministry said it had decided against including Dorit Rabinyan's "Borderlife" book in the curriculum, fearing it could raise tensions among pupils.
"We gathered a few couples of Jews and Arabs to kiss in front of our cameras, some of them are real couples in real life, some of them met only at the photo shoot," he said.
"I don’t know if the project will change something (politically) but I am sure it will give a bit of hope to the people watching it, no matter if they are Israelis or Palestinians, Jews or Muslims who live in this country."
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.