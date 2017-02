Captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit is seen in this file still image from video released October 2, 2009 by Israeli television. REUTERS/Handout

CAIRO A deal to exchange Palestinian prisoners for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit will take place next month, Al Arabiya television channel reported Tuesday.

Shalit was captured in Israel in 2006 by Palestinians in a cross-border abduction. He is believed to be in captivity in Gaza.

"The exchange deal of Palestinian prisoners for Shalit (will be) implemented at the beginning of this November, with Egyptian mediation," the television channel said, citing unnamed sources. It did not give further details.

