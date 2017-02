WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday that the United States was pleased that Israel and Gaza's Hamas Islamist rulers have reached a prisoner exchange deal for the release of an Israeli soldier held since 2006.

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said the swap, of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in return for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, was long overdue.

