WASHINGTON An 18-year-old American tourist was one of the three people killed in a shooting in the West Bank on Thursday, according to Fox News.

An Israeli police commander earlier said that a Palestinian drove along the shoulder of the main road near the Gush Etzion settlement bloc in the West Bank, and shot at crawling traffic, killing three people and wounding others.

