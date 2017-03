Palestinians inspect a house which was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

WASHINGTON The White House on Friday condemned in the strongest possible terms the "vicious" arson attack that killed an 18-month-old Palestinian baby.

The baby boy was killed when two homes were set on fire in the West Bank by suspected Jewish extremists.

