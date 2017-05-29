Apple adds Virgin to U.S. carrier lineup as Virgin ditches Android
Apple Inc will soon start selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new carrier offered by the iPhone maker's since 2013, the companies said on Wednesday.
JERUSALEM Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Monday that streaming giant Netflix will be available on Partner's new television service.
The two sides formed a partnership in which Netflix will be directly accessible from Partner's TV service that is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and will be based on the Android TV operating system.
Terms were not disclosed. Partner will be the first Israeli telecoms provider to offer Netflix on its set-top box, it noted.
"Israeli customers have shown strong enthusiasm for Netflix content since we launched here just over a year ago," said Maria Ferreras, Netflix's vice president of business development for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Partner and Netflix said they will announce additional details of the partnership later this summer.
NEW YORK Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, a top bond manager at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc plans on Wednesday to launch a system for people to earn money by streaming live on its Periscope service, a first for Twitter and a way for the company to try to compete with YouTube and others in the search for internet talent.