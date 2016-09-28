Willie Nelson cancels two Las Vegas shows due to 'bad, bad cold'
LOS ANGELES Country music veteran Willie Nelson was forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Las Vegas on Thursday because of a "bad, bad cold."
JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed grief at the death of former Israeli president and elder statesman Shimon Peres, who died on Wednesday aged 93.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, express their deep personal grief on the passing of the beloved of the nation, former Israeli President Shimon Peres," a statement said.
It said Netanyahu would deliver a personal message and the Israeli cabinet would convene later for a special session of mourning.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editring by Paul Tait)
Barbara Hale, who won lasting television fame and an Emmy Award as the faithful secretary to the crusading criminal defense lawyer played by Raymond Burr in the long-running series "Perry Mason," has died, her son said on social media. She was 94.
Mike Connors, the former college basketball player and B-movie actor who found stardom on television playing the title role in the popular, long-running private eye series "Mannix," died on Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 91.