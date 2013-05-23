JERUSALEM The Bank of Israel could lower short-term interest rates for the second time this month next week to further weaken the shekel and support exports, although it's a close call, according to a Reuters poll.

Of 13 economists surveyed, seven expect the monetary policy committee (MPC) to leave its benchmark interest rate at 1.5 percent. Six others expect a quarter-point reduction when the decision is announced on Monday at 5.30 pm (10.30 a.m. ET).

The central bank surprised with a quarter point rate cut at an unscheduled meeting earlier this month following a sharp appreciation of the shekel while the economy has started to show signs of losing steam.

Policymakers left the rate unchanged at its last official meeting on March 24 for a third straight month.

Analysts had long expected the key rate would stay between 1.5 and 1.75 percent throughout 2013.

There are a number of reasons for another rate cut: the annual inflation is just 0.8 percent, and inflation expectations for the coming year have fallen, and many central banks are easing policy and are likely to ease further.

"The new budget will impose further downside risks to growth and could lead to a faster-than-anticipated deceleration," said Tevfik Aksoy, an emerging markets economist at Morgan Stanley. Export demand remained weak while there were still fundamental reasons for the shekel to appreciate again, he said.

In the three months prior to the May 13 rate cut, the shekel had gained 3.4 percent versus the dollar and 5.4 percent against the nominal effective exchange rate, driven by fund inflows from investors seeking higher yield as other central banks eased policy and due to the start of natural gas production off Israel's Mediterranean coast in March.

The rate cut, combined with a simultaneous announcement that the central bank would buy $2.1 billion of foreign currency by the end of the year, pushed dollar-shekel away from a nearly 21-month low of 3.57 to 3.70.

Aksoy said the shekel's weakening, and fears that house prices will rise further, could prompt the MPC to stay on hold on Monday. But if it does, analysts expect it will cut rates at its next meeting on June 24.

Citi economist David Lubin said a reduction next week might help achieve two objectives.

"It would reinforce the message the (central) bank was trying to convey last week about its seriousness in pursuing a weaker exchange rate and it would validate the weakness of economic activity and inflation expectations," he said in a note to clients, predicting a strong chance of another cut later in 2013.

Israel's economy is forecast to grow 2.8 percent this year excluding the start of natural gas production, slower than a 3.2 percent pace in 2012.

