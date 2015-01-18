JERUSALEM Israeli Channel 10 television said an official Israeli source had confirmed that Israel had mounted an attack inside Syria, on Sunday.

Israel's Ynet news Web site quoted a military source as saying the attack had targeted "terrorists who intended to attack Israel".

Sources close to Hezbollah said an Israeli helicopter had killed five Hezbollah members in a missile strike in Syria, but the Israeli military declined to comment.

Two sources close to Hezbollah said the son of late Hezbollah military leader Imad Moughniyah was one of those killed in the attack. The elder Moughniyah , who was on the United States' most wanted list for attacks on Israeli and Western targets, was assassinated in Damascus in 2008.

