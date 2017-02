Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Normalizing political and diplomatic ties with Israel will be the priority in implementing a deal between the two countries, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday, when asked about the prospects for deeper energy ties.

Turkey and Israel have reached a deal to normalize ties and the two nations will exchange ambassadors as soon as possible after a six-year rupture, Yildirim said earlier. The deal could pave the way for lucrative Mediterranean gas deals, officials have said.

