ROME (Reuters)- Italian consumer morale rose more than expected in July as sentiment improved over the health of the economy and personal finances, data showed on Thursday.

National statistics bureau ISTAT's headline consumer confidence index rose to 97.3 in July from an upwardly revised 95.8 in June.

The data was above the median forecast of 96.0 in a Reuters survey of analysts. Forecasts spanned 92.0 and 96.2.