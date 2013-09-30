U.S. authorities raid Caterpillar's Illinois facilities
CHICAGO Federal law enforcement officials searched three facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company's stock.
ROME An Alitalia aircraft went off the runway while landing at Rome's Fiumicino airport on Sunday, but there were no injuries among the 151 passengers or crew, authorities said.
The airport said the pilot reported problems opening the undercarriage and made an emergency landing.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Patrick Graham and Stacey Joyce)
CHICAGO Federal law enforcement officials searched three facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company's stock.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, led by financial stocks, while Caterpillar shares dropped following news that federal officials searched its Illinois facilities.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to near a 44-year low last week, pointing to further tightening of the labor market even as economic growth appears to have remained moderate in the first quarter.