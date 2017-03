An Air France plane is seen on the tarmac at Nice International airport in Nice July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MILAN Italy would not oppose Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) increasing its stake in Alitalia CAITLA.UL to 50 percent, transport minister Maurizio Lupi said on Monday.

"From our point of view there are absolutely no objections," Lupi replied when asked about Air France-KLM potentially taking a 50 percent stake in Alitalia at a trade conference in Milan.

Franco-Dutch Air-France-KLM already owns 25 percent of the loss-making Alitalia since the Italian firm's rescue from bankruptcy in 2008.

