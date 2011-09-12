ROME Italy's much-altered austerity package is likely to be approved in parliament by Wednesday without significant changes, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Monday.

"No, no, there is no -- I believe that this fiscal plan, which has been added to at length and which will be approved in the lower house, probably by Wednesday is the right plan," he told Canale 5 television in response to a question on whether further changes were needed.

The 54 billion euro package, which includes a 1 percent hike in value added tax as well as cuts to government spending, was approved in the Senate last week and begins its passage through the lower house on Monday.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie)