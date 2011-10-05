MILAN The Bank of Italy is disappointed about wrangling among trade union shareholders at Banca Popolare di Milano over candidate slates to be presented for the bank's new supervisory board, a source said on Wednesday.

"The central bank expressed its dissatisfaction over the infighting (between the unions) at a meeting with the bank's chairman today," the source said.

The mutual bank is controlled by the "Friends of Bipiemme" association of union and employee shareholders which owns less than 4 percent of the bank but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule in bylaws.

Unions have disagreed on the slates of candidates to be presented for the new supervisory board that will be elected at a shareholder meeting on October 22.

Last Tuesday, Pop Milano proposed a dual board governance system to seek to make management more independent from shareholders and attract new investors.

Italian private equity Investindustrial this week said it had bought 2.7 percent of the bank and a source said it was considering raising its stake to 9.9 percent.

Governance concerns were one of the factors -- alongside loan exposure and liquidity -- that prompted a Bank of Italy audit earlier this year.

The source said the regulator had also expressed concern about reports the Friends of Bipiemme Association decided on key issues at the bank such as promotions.

"It was a meeting on the chaos among the unions. The issue of governance reform was not discussed," the source said.

The undercapitalized bank is planning a capital increase of 800 million euros.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Carol Bishopric)