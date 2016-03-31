GENOA, Italy Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) looked set to reject an offer by U.S. fund Apollo (APO.N) for a majority stake after the Italian bank's biggest investor said on Thursday the proposal does not reflect market values, according to his lawyer.

New York-based Apollo Global Management has offered to buy Carige's 3.5 billion euro ($3.98 billion) stock of bad loans and plug an ensuing capital shortfall by subscribing to the bulk of a 550 million euro share issue, the bank said on Tuesday.

A decision on the proposal lies with Carige's new board of directors, which was appointed at a shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Carige's single biggest shareholder, Vittorio Malacalza, who owns 17.6 percent of the bank, became deputy chairman as his slate of board nominees got the most votes, including the candidate for chief executive, Guido Bastianini.

Addressing shareholders on behalf of Malacalza, lawyer Vincenzo Mariconda said Apollo's proposal did not appear to follow on from any market evaluation process.

He also rejected reports that the European Central Bank had put pressure on Carige, which emerged as one of the weakest lenders in a euro zone's health check of the sector carried out by the ECB in 2014, to accept the offer.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday the ECB had told Carige to examine Apollo's proposal. The ECB has declined to comment.

"We don't believe the intention is to impose external solutions on shareholders who have repeatedly proven they are ready to meet the bank's needs," Mariconda said.

Malacalza last raised its stake in Carige in mid-2015 by buying into an 850-million euro cash call the bank carried out after failing the ECB tests. The bank has not made a profit in four years and is still seen as vulnerable.

Its shares have fallen 55 percent this year as investors zeroed in on Italian banks' 360-billion euro pile of bad loans amid concerns about a weak economy and negative interest rates.

Apollo is offering to buy Carige's bad loans at 20 percent of their nominal value, according to a source close to the matter, a price that would entail a 700 million euro hit for the bank.

Malacalza is in favor of selling Carige's bad loans at "fair market conditions," Mariconda said.

Italy's non-performing loan market is struggling to develop as prices investors are ready to pay for bad debts are well below their book values, meaning banks would have to sell at a loss, eroding their capital base.

When four small Italian banks were salvaged from bankruptcy in November last year European Union competition authorities valued their bad loans at around 18 percent of their gross book value. That compares with an average residual value of 40 percent estimated by Italian banks for these assets.

($1 = 0.8785 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Clelia Oziel)