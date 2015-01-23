MILAN/LONDON Italy's move to overhaul its cooperative banking sector does not mean a quick fix for Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI).

The Tuscan lender will have to tap shareholders for at least 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) by the end of July even if Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gets his reform plans through parliament in the next two months.

Renzi's government decree triggered a surge in Italian bank shares this week on hopes that scrapping a one-vote-per-investor rule would spark long-awaited consolidation among the cooperative banks or "popolari" and enable one of them to swallow Monte dei Paschi.

The country's third-largest bank has been in crisis mode for years due to the combined effects of a disastrous acquisition on the eve of the financial crisis, huge losses from risky derivatives trades and Italy's worst post-war recession.

Last October Monte dei Paschi emerged as the worst performer in the European Central Bank's debut stress tests, despite tapping shareholders for 5 billion euros earlier in the year.

It has now put itself up for sale but it needs to raise a further 2.5 billion euros in the coming months, its fourth cash call since 2008. That will bring to nearly 15 billion euros the total amount it has had to raise from investors.

"If there has to be a national solution for Monte dei Paschi, it will have to go through the popolari," said Joseph Oughourlian, founder and managing partner of UK-based Amber Capital, an activist investment company that has been vocal on corporate governance issues in Italy.

Amber has stakes in three Italian cooperative banks: Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (EMII.MI), Popolare di Milano PMII.MI and Credito Valtellinese (PCVI.MI).

TIME LAG

Investment bankers say no bank would look at Monte dei Paschi before its capital hike which may have to be even larger given recent demands for it to raise its core capital levels.

The decree approved this week, which affects the country's top 10 popolari banks, gives them 18 months to change their shareholder voting rules, which critics say have led to opaque and inefficient management, and become joint-stock companies.

The lenders, fearful at the upheaval that will break the grip of local interest groups on the popolari, have vowed to "leave no stone unturned" to sink Renzi's decree.

Even if the measures go through parliament, they are unlikely to carry out any merger before July 2016, a source at one of the popolari said, noting the time lag allowed for the changes to take effect.

Banking sources in Monte dei Paschi's hometown of Siena say the idea of a domestic merger is viewed favourably, but it is unclear whether Monte dei Paschi or Carige (CRGI.MI), the other Italian lender that must fill a capital shortfall after the European stress tests, can wait that long for a suitor.

The popolari are likely to first carry out takeovers among themselves, bulking up to fend off any possible hostile bid from overseas, before looking at Monte dei Paschi, bankers and analysts say.

Among the biggest popolari, UBI (UBI.MI) is expected to be on the acquisition trail. Smaller Popolare di Milano and Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna are seen as likely targets of two- or three-way mergers to create a rival to the top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

TRADING AT A DISCOUNT

Together the 10 banks affected by the reform have assets worth around 530 billion euros and a 13 percent market share. Their current governance rules have discouraged investors in the past, and their stocks on average trade at a 20 percent discount to peers because of this.

Despite repeated denials, UBI is seen as the most obvious white knight for Monte dei Paschi and Renzi’s reforms would help such a deal, bankers and fund managers say.

Before the government decree, listed popolari were trading at a lowly 0.4/0.5 times their tangible book value.

According to Mediobanca Securities, synergies from combining any two of UBI, Popolare di Milano, Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna and Credito Valtellinese would be worth 15-35 percent of stock market values. A mega deal bringing all four under the same roof could see that number rise to 45 percent.

But Renzi will have a tough time getting his decree past parliament. He is trying to modernise the banking sector and attract foreign investment but the reform will likely lead to job cuts and a loss of power for local interests, meaning that opposition will be fierce.

A senior Italian banker attending the World Economic Forum in Davos said any consolidation in the industry would mean pain and loss of jobs.

"In the merger of Monte dei Paschi and any popolari bank, you would need a lot of restructuring. You will need to fire people, and then maybe you could improve things," he said. ($1 = 0.8935 euros)

(Additional reporting by Alessandra Galloni in Davos and Francesco Canepa in London; Editing by Carmel Crimmmins and Keith Weir)