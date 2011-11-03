MILAN Shares in Italy's largest bank by asset Unicredit (CRDI.MI) fell more than 4 percent in early trading on Thursday, while shares in the country's largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), were initially unable to start trading, before falling 4.8 percent by 0813 GMT (4:13 a.m. EDT).

The spread between the 10-year yields of Italian sovereign bonds, to which Italian banks are heavily exposed, and their German equivalent rose to a 16-year high of 462 basis points, up 24 bps on the day.

France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) also booked a bigger-than-expected 2 billion euro charge on Greek debt and slashed its exposure to Italian sovereign bonds to 12.2 billion euros from 20.5 billion euros.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) cut its target prices for a raft of Italian banks.

(Reporting by Michel Rose)