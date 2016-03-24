Italy's Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) PMII.MI agreed on Wednesday a long-anticipated merger deal that will create the country's third-biggest bank.

Following are some key figures about the banking group that will emerge from the deal:

- At current market prices, the new group will have a combined market value of 5.7 billion euros ($6.4 billion) before a 1 billion euro share issue Banco Popolare will carry out before shareholders approve the merger at the start of November.

- Depending on market conditions, half of the cash call could be carried out through a bond that converts into shares or an accelerated book-building. Mediobanca and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are guaranteeing the capital raising.

- The new group will have 171 billion euros in assets, 2,467 branches, 25,084 employees and 4 million customers. It will be the leading bank in Italy's wealthy northern Lombardy region with a market share of 15.5 percent.

- A fully-loaded Common Equity Tier I ratio estimated at 13.6 percent after the cash call is set to fall to 12.3 percent once the merged group increases bad loans coverage ratios.

- Proceeds from the cash call will be used to increase provisions against loan losses.

- The new group will have a coverage ratio of 44 percent for all soured loans and of 57 percent for the most problematic ones or "sofferenze".

- It plans to reduce gross problematic loans totaling a combined 27 billion euros by up to 10 billion euros by 2019.

- Cost synergies are estimated at 290 million euros per year from 2018, around a third of which relating to personnel. There will be no forced layoffs, only early retirements. Overall synergies, including additional revenues, are seen at 365 million euros annually from 2018.

- The new bank's chief executive will be current BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna while the chairman will be current Banco Popolare Chairman Carlo Fratta Pasini.

- Banco Popolare shareholders will own 54 percent of the new group and Popolare di Milano investors 46 percent.

- The new bank will be legally headquartered in Milan while its administrative base will be in Verona. The board will comprise 19 members for the first three years and 15 after that.

- Branches located in five Lombardy provinces will be spun off and for three years maximum will be run as a separate entity based in Milan, in a move aimed at easing the transition for BPM's powerful shareholder employees. After that the new BPM will be merged into the group.

(Compiled by Valentina Za; Editing by Tom Heneghan)