MILAN UBI Banca (UBI.MI) is offering improved terms to Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) PMII.MI as it seeks to trump a rival bid from Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and create Italy's third-largest lender, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Milan-based BPM, Italy's seventh-largest bank by branches, has been dubbed by industry watchers the "belle of the ball" among large cooperative lenders that are looking at tie-up options as they are being forced to drop their cooperative status.

In its latest offer, UBI promises to give BPM more autonomy than it was previously willing to concede and greater representation on the board of a merged entity, the sources said.

They added, however, that the new proposals might not be enough to tempt BPM away from ongoing merger talks with Banco Popolare that have significantly advanced in recent weeks.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this week that BPM and Banco Popolare were in talks to agree a merger by early March, which, if successful, would kick off a merger season sparked by a government reform approved last year.

Banco Popolare has a market capitalization of 4.21 billion euros ($4.57 billion) and more than 123 billion euros in assets. At 3.97 billion euros, BPM's market value is close to that of its Verona-based rival though it has only 50 billion euros in assets.

A merger between BPM and Banco Popolare is not a foregone conclusion because there are still some outstanding issues, the sources said.

"UBI's offer would guarantee greater stability in terms of capital levels and fewer possibilities of a takeover, given UBI's strong shareholder base," one of the sources said.

However, UBI's plan sees its own Chief Executive Victor Massiah at the helm of the combined entity and BPM's CEO Giuseppe Castagna as a director general.

That's not an appealing solution for BPM, which would likely see Castagna in the top post should it choose to tie-up with Banco Popolare, the sources said.

The level of autonomy UBI offered BPM was also still below that promised by Banco Popolare, they added.

All three banks declined to comment.

At the heart of this financial courtship, played out against a backdrop of personal rivalries and competing regional loyalties, is the desire to create a robust local player that would be shielded from foreign predators.

Banks have been discussing defensive mergers for months but haggling over top jobs and the location of headquarters has hindered deals.

Until recently, a deal between BPM and UBI, which has a 4.98 billion euro market value and nearly 116 billion euros in assets, had been considered a likely consequence of last year's reforms.

But sources previously said talks had run into trouble- because the deal could be seen as more of an outright acquisition of BPM by its bigger rival.

