MILAN Shares in Italian cooperative lenders Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)PMII.MI fell on Thursday as their long-expected merger, seen as a crucial step to reforming the sector, appeared close to falling apart.

The two banks have been in talks for months over a tie-up that would create Italy's third-largest banking group, but the deal has stalled as it struggles to win approval from the European Central Bank (ECB).

A source close to the matter said on Thursday that the ECB had set out conditions for clearing the merger in a letter to the two banks. A second source said the letter contained "neither a 'yes' nor a 'no'" to the merger and was more akin to a request for further clarification on various matters.

News of the letter triggered fresh selling of the two banks' battered stocks. By 1605 GMT shares in Banco Popolare, seen as the main loser if the deal falls apart because it has more bad loans and no apparent alternative plan, were down 14 percent.

BPM was down 7 percent, while Italy's banking index .FTIT8300 shed 5 percent.

Italian banking shares were already under pressure after sources close to the matter said that some BPM shareholders were studying an alternative plan in case the merger fell through and had contacted a potential candidate for the post of supervisory board chairman.

The BPM tie-up was expected to prompt further mergers, which Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has called for in an effort to strengthen Italian lenders.

But the difficulties encountered by Banco Popolare and BPM have dashed hopes of quick consolidation in the sector and bankers have said that lenders could now become even more wary of embarking in merger talks.

"The merger falling through would be seen as potentially delaying further deals between other cooperative banks," one broker said.

Representatives of Banco Popolare and BPM were not available for immediate comment.

Sources close to the matter have told Reuters that the regulator wanted the combined Banco Popolare-BPM group to have streamlined governance and a higher capital buffer - conditions that the duo could find difficult to meet.

Their CEOs have both ruled out the need for a capital increase and sources say that union shareholders at BPM are insisting on keeping their bank an autonomous legal entity within the merged group for at least three years.

BPM shareholders contacted Andrea Bonomi, head of private equity fund Investindustrial and a former top investor in the bank, to ask him to become BPM's new supervisory board chairman if the merger talks break down, sources told Reuters.

