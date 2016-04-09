Regulators investigate Barclays CEO Staley over whistleblowing case
LONDON British regulators are investigating Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the bank itself over the handling of a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday.
CERNOBBIO, Italy Italian banks can deal over the next two to three years with a pile of bad loans that grew during a deep recession, the country's economy minister said, adding that the situation of their balance sheets was "difficult but manageable".
"A two, three-year horizon is a reasonable time frame," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told a business conference on Saturday. "Following the crisis, banks' balance sheets are in a difficult situation - some more than others - but it's a manageable situation."
Italian banking stocks have lost 40 percent this year as investors fret about high bad loans amid negative interest rates which are hurting profits.
CHARLESTON, S.C. Volvo Cars would suffer if the United States enacts taxes on imported goods, even as the company prepares to hire up to 4,000 workers for a new plant in South Carolina, the head of its North American operations said.