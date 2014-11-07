MILAN U.S. hedge fund York Capital Management, which was the biggest single investor in troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), has sold its stake in the lender, two sources close to the situation said.

Monte dei Paschi approved this week a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) after a European health check of banks revealed a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros that must be plugged within nine months.

York Capital Management had emerged as the bank's largest investor, with a 5.025 percent stake, after a 5-billion euro capital increase in June.

The fund reduced its stake to 4.7 percent on Oct. 27, the day after the outcome of the EU tests was made public, Italian market watchdog Consob said in a filing this week.

The two sources told Reuters the fund had since sold its entire stake in the bank.

York Capital Management did not reply to a request for comment and Monte dei Paschi declined to comment. Consob also declined to comment.

York Capital Management is no longer listed among Monte dei Paschi shareholders on either the bank's nor Consob's websites. However, funds that have a stake of less than 5 percent in an Italian company are not obliged to disclose it.

Monte dei Paschi shares were worth 1.39 euros when York Capital Management announced it had a stake of just above 5 percent on July 24 and closed at 0.7850 on Oct. 27. They were trading at 0.66 percent by 1300 GMT (8 a.m. EST) on Friday.

The biggest shareholder in the bank is now investment fund Fintech Advisory, owned by Mexican billionaire David Martinez, with a 4.5 percent stake.

(1 US dollar = 0.8070 euro)

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus, editing by Silvia Aloisi)