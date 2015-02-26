The Italian government has approved an emergency decree that will transform the country's 10 largest cooperative lenders into joint-stock companies within the next 18 months.

The move is expected to spur mergers in the sector as it scraps a voting system that gives shareholders in Italy's "popolari" lenders one vote each regardless of the size of their stake.

The 'one-head, one-vote' rule, together with ownership restrictions and limits on proxy voting, have distorted governance by allowing minority shareholders in cooperative lenders to block unwanted change.

Following are some key aspects of the legislation and the cooperative lenders it affects.

* The emergency decree came into force on Jan. 25 and must be converted into law within 60 days from that date or it will expire.

* The decree introduces a limit of 8 billion euros ($9 billion) to the amount of assets that a cooperative bank can hold on its balance sheet.

* Italy's 10 largest cooperative banks are currently above that threshold: Banco Popolare, UBI Banca, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Banca Popolare di Milano, Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Credito Valtellinese, Banca Popolare di Bari, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio.

* They have 18 months once the Bank of Italy puts its seal on the reform to become join-stock companies. If they fail to do so, regulators can take measures that include revoking their banking license.

* The decree sets lower thresholds for shareholders in a cooperative lender to approve its transformation into a joint-stock company or agree to a merger that would have the same effect, making such changes easier.

* Italian cooperative lenders, which have a very fragmented shareholder base, have voiced concerns that the reform makes them easy takeover targets. They are pushing for the introduction of caps on voting rights, or loyalty share schemes that reward long-standing investors.

* The Bank of Italy has said that such measures could help ease the transition on a temporary basis, unless a bank has an immediate need to tap investors for cash.

* PM Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party has not ruled out amending the measure to introduce a 3 or 5 percent cap on voting rights. The decree can be modified in parliament.

* The 10 largest "popolari" banks held assets worth 530 billion euros, or around 13 percent of the total, in mid-2014. Banco Popolare and UBI alone accounted for 249 billion euros.

* Shareholders in smaller cooperative lenders continue to have one vote each regardless of the size of their stake - which cannot exceed 1 percent.

The decree sets at between 10 and 20 the number of proxy votes a shareholder can represent at meetings to help involve a larger number of stakeholders in decision-making.

* Problem loans at Italy's 10 largest cooperative banks stood at 18.7 percent of total loans in mid-2014, two percentage points above the average for the banking system, according to the Bank of Italy. Provisions against possible losses covered 32 percent of problem loans, 10 percent points below the average.

In the first half of last year the return on equity for the 10 largest "popolari" banks was just 2 percent, one percentage point below that of the whole banking system.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Vincent Baby)