Goldman Sachs raises $7 billion for new private equity fund: sources
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved Italy's sale to UBI Banca (UBI.MI) of three small banks which were rescued by Italian authorities in 2015.
The EU executive said the sale of Banca Marche, Nuova Banca Etruria and Nuova Carichieti to UBI bank did not distort competition.
The purchase by UBI Banca of the three banks "depended on their remaining non-performing loans being sold to a third party," the Commission said in a statement.
As part of that sale of bad loans, "the resolution fund injected additional capital of 810 million euros ($883.8 million) into the three bridge banks and granted a set of guarantees for risks related to the acquired entities."
The operation was considered in line with EU state aid rules, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
TOKYO/SEOUL A Japanese government-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's chip business will include South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, sources familiar with the matter said – a move likely to add firepower to the group's bid in the hotly contested auction.
NEW YORK Former Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Robert Greifeld will become chairman of trading firm Virtu Financial Inc's board after the company completes its $1.4 billion takeover of rival KCG Holdings Inc .