ROME Italy's struggling center-right government could fall over disagreements about economic reforms, the head of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Northern League coalition partners said on Tuesday.

League leader Umberto Bossi dismissed the widely floated idea of a technical government of experts who could run the country for a short time while painful reforms were passed, saying the only alternative if the administration fell would be new elections.

"The government is at risk," Bossi told reporters in parliament following a cabinet meeting on Monday at which his party rejected proposals for an increase in the pension age to 67 years.

"The situation is difficult, very dangerous. This is a dramatic moment," he said.

