ROME Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is expected to go to the office of President Giorgio Napolitano to hand in his resignation at around 1930 GMT (7:30 p.m. British time), political sources said on Saturday.

The Italian parliament earlier gave final approval to a package of economic reforms in a vote clearing the way Berlusconi to resign and make way for an emergency government.

(Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio)