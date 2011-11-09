Here is a timeline of governments since Silvio Berlusconi first became prime minister:

Jan 18, 1994 - President Oscar Luigi Scalfaro dissolves parliament after two years of corruption scandals that destroyed the political old guard.

-- March 28 - Billionaire media magnate Silvio Berlusconi wins landslide victory with his Freedom Alliance coalition.

-- December 22 - Berlusconi's government falls after the Northern League party withdraws from the coalition.

January 13, 1995 - Scalfaro ignores Berlusconi's calls for a snap election and appoints former Treasury Minister Lamberto Dini as prime minister to head a government of technocrats.

January 11, 1996 - It becomes clear Dini no longer commands a majority. Scalfaro dissolves parliament.

April-May - Romano Prodi's center-left coalition wins the election.

October 9, 1997 - Prodi's government loses a confidence vote after Communist allies withdraw support for the budget. Prodi resigns.

October 21 - Massimo D'Alema becomes Italy's first ex-communist to become prime minister at the head of a center-left coalition.

December 18, 1999 - D'Alema resigns in a move largely seen as a bid to relaunch his coalition.

December 23 - D'Alema wins a confidence vote in parliament, giving him a mandate to form a new government.

April 19, 2000 - D'Alema resigns again after suffering a stinging defeat in regional elections.

April 26 - Giuliano Amato takes office at head of a new center-left coalition.

May 13, 2001 - Berlusconi wins a parliamentary election and forms the 59th government.

April 20, 2005 - Berlusconi resigns after two coalition partners demand a change of direction following a defeat for center-right parties in regional elections.

April 23 - Italy's 60th government is sworn in, a new center-right alliance under Berlusconi.

April 9-10, 2006 - New elections won by center-left leader Romano Prodi. Berlusconi complains of irregularities but Supreme Court upholds result on April 19.

May 17 - Prodi is sworn in.

February 21, 2007 - President Giorgio Napolitano accepts Prodi's resignation following the government's defeat in a Senate vote on foreign policy.

February 24 - President Giorgio Napolitano asks Prodi to test his majority in a confidence vote in both houses. Four days later Prodi wins vote in the upper house, or Senate.

March 2 - Prodi wins vote of confidence by 342 votes to 198 with two abstentions in the lower house.

Jan 24, 2008 - Prodi resigns after losing a vote of confidence. Prodi had lost his slim majority in the Senate after a small Catholic party left his ruling coalition.

Jan 30 - Napolitano asks Franco Marini, speaker of the Senate, to try to form an interim government aimed at reforming electoral rules. Senate speaker Marini gives up days later.

Feb 6 - President dissolves parliament and elections set.

April 13/14 - Berlusconi wins a comfortable majority in both houses of parliament in elections after seeing off the challenge of center-left leader Walter Veltroni.

December 14, 2010 - Berlusconi survives a confidence vote by 314 votes to 311 in the lower house of parliament.

November 8 2011 - Berlusconi fails to secure a majority in a vote on public finance in the lower house. President Giorgio Napolitano says Berlusconi will resign after a new budget law currently making its way through parliament is approved.

