ROME Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Friday the government would bring forward its austerity programme to try to balance the budget in 2013 instead of 2014 in response to market "speculation" against Italy.

Following are some of the highlights of a news conference he held with Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti:

BERLUSCONI

"There is a very difficult situation on financial markets ... I spent the afternoon on the telephone with all the main colleagues from the euro zone, with Van Rompuy, with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Sarkozy, Zapatero, to coordinate our response to what is happening."

"There is a very particular attention from international speculation on us that we must try to counter."

"We have agreed our measures with the other European leaders and international bodies."

"We will immediately work with parliament to introduce the principle of a balanced budget into our constitution."

"We consider it appropriate to introduce an acceleration of the measures which we introduced recently in the fiscal planning law to give us the possibility of reaching our objective of balancing the budget early, by 2013 instead of 2014."

"Among the measures we will immediately put before parliament ... the economy minister will go to parliament to set out the law on tax and welfare reform and we will ask the presidents of the lower house and the Senate to make sure that this can be adopted in the coming months, if not by the end of September."

TREMONTI

"We have decided to bring forward the contents of our austerity programme, there will not be additional or new measures. The real political point is the decision to bring forward our austerity plan."

(Reporting by Gavin Jones and James Mackenzie; Editing by James Dalgleish)