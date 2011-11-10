MILAN Italy, now firmly at the heart of the euro zone crisis, paid a 6.087 percent yield, the most in 14 years, at a one-year debt auction on Thursday but placed the full planned amount of 5 billion euros.

The yield on Italian bills maturing November 15, 2012, soared to the highest since September 1997, according to Bank of Italy's data, when Italy still had the lira as a currency.

Italy's borrowing costs have moved into a danger zone, with 10-year yields above the 7 percent level that has pushed Greece, Portugal and Ireland toward international bailouts, due to political uncertainty after its premier pledged to resign.

Italian government bond yields eased on Thursday as hopes grew of a rapid solution to the country's political stalemate and helped by reported purchases by the European Central Bank.

The 10-year yield spread between Italian and German bonds stood at 529 basis points after the sale, more than 20 basis points lower on the day, after hitting a record of 576 basis points on Wednesday.

