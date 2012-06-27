MILAN Investors are likely to drive Italy's borrowing costs further above 6 percent at a bond auction on Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel brushed aside Spanish and Italian pleas for emergency action to steady debt markets.

Battling with rising interest payments on its 1.95 trillion euro ($2.4 trillion) debt, Italy is offering up to 5.5 billion euros in five- and 10-year bonds just hours before the start of an EU summit where Prime Minister Mario Monti will keep pushing for joint moves to contain government funding costs.

EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Wednesday that European leaders would work at the summit on short-term steps to relieve market pressure on countries at risk.

But while Merkel left the door ajar to eventual joint debt issuance, she was critical of "all these ideas for joint liability", renewing her mantra that even Europe's strongest economy must not be overburdened.

Large redemption flows and domestic demand should help Italy sell its bonds but analysts expect the Treasury will have to offer worryingly high yields to investors at the sale.

"The auction comes in a very difficult market environment (given) the crucial EU summit. In the last few days, Italian paper has been under pressure, especially at the short end," UniCredit analysts said in a note.

The 10-year bond on offer traded at 6.2 percent late on Wednesday, above the 6.03 percent level at which it was last sold a month ago.

Similarly, the five-year bond on offer yielded 5.9 percent, pointing to a likely rise in funding costs from a late-May level of 5.66 percent for this maturity.

A bank bailout request from Spain, long seen as vulnerable along with Italy to heavy financing demands and a shrinking economy, has piled the pressure on Rome.

On Wednesday, Italy paid a near 3 percent yield to sell six-month bills, less than half the euro era record levels hit last November at the height of the crisis but a sign of mounting tensions. On Tuesday Rome sold two-year paper at a 4.7 percent rate, the highest since December.

"(Italian bond) yields are likely to remain under pressure following the summit," Citi analyst Jamie Searle said in a note. "Eventually, our economists argue that Italy may need to apply for a partial sovereign bail-out."

Domestic demand has helped the Treasury meet 56 percent of its annual funding plan so far, while foreign investors continue to shun Italian bonds.

Weakened by falling approval ratings and a fractious political climate as Italy has slumped further into recession, Monti has vowed to go on negotiating into Sunday evening if necessary to agree on measures to revive growth and calm markets.

"Monti is still sounding combative, understandably given the political importance in Italy of being seen to gain concessions," Citi's Searle said. "But the market appears to have lost its optimism. The summit is likely to take a step in the right direction, but ultimately underwhelm."

Analysts say Monti's political woes have alarmed investors and contributed to the recent rise in bond yields.

In a bid to strengthen its bargaining position with EU partners, on Wednesday Monti won a final confidence vote in parliament on a long-awaited labor reform.

($1 = 0.8028 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)