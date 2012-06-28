MILAN Italy's benchmark borrowing costs hit six-month highs at auction on Thursday, piling pressure on Prime Minister Mario Monti to ease a steepling debt burden by squeezing concessions out of Germany at a European summit later in the day.

The Treasury sold 5.42 billion euros in 10-year bonds, near the top of its planned range as domestic demand fed by large redemption flows helped push through the smaller-than-average sale.

But 10-year yields rose to 6.19 percent from 6.03 percent a month ago, fuelling concern on markets.

"The good news is that the Treasury once again got its debt out the door. The bad news is that the yield levels are punitive," said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

Weakened by falling popularity and a fractious political climate as Italy sinks deeper into recession, Monti is anxious to gain some relief at the Brussels summit for the painful borrowing costs borne by the world's fourth-largest sovereign debtor.

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano highlighted the tense political situation on Thursday, saying he was worried by the increasing tensions among the parties backing Monti's unelected government.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel showed no sign of relenting in her refusal to underwrite other euro zone countries' debts.

Berlin pays four times less to sell its 10-year debt than Rome does.

In a bid to strengthen Italy's bargaining position with its EU partners in the run-up to the two-day summit, Monti won late on Wednesday parliamentary backing for a long-awaited labor reform.

He has also said he is prepared to go on negotiating into Sunday evening if necessary to agree on measures to calm markets before they re-open next week.

But Germany is skeptical about new tools to stem the crisis, and wants fiscal controls to be place before agreeing to any joint liability for debt.

A German government source warned on Thursday against "exaggerated panic-mongering" in reference to Spain's and Italy's soaring yields.

Italy also sold a June 2017 five-year bond at an average 5.84 percent rate on Thursday, up from 5.66 percent a month ago and the highest since a euro lifetime peak of 6.5 percent hit in December.

PRESSURE ON

Ireland's finance minister said on Thursday that measures to lower Italian yields will be at the top of the summit agenda. But analysts expect bond yields for Italy and Spain, the two countries most in the markets' firing line, to remain under pressure following the meeting.

"The summit is likely to take a step in the right direction, but ultimately underwhelm," said Citi analyst Jamie Searle.

A bank bailout request from Spain, long seen as vulnerable along with Italy to heavy financing demands and a shrinking economy, has made Rome's job harder.

Monti's political woes have also contributed to the recent rise in Italian yields and investors are looking with alarm at the possibility of early elections in the euro zone's third-largest economy.

"I believe the outcome of the EU summit will disappoint," said Biagio Lapolla, a strategist at RBS in London. "Given that Italian parties do not expect Monti to come back empty-handed, attention may then turn to Italy's political scene and it would not be positive."

On Wednesday, Italy paid a near 3 percent yield to sell six-month bills, less than half the euro era record levels hit last November at the height of the crisis but a sign of mounting tensions.

Rome also sold two-year paper at a 4.7 percent rate this week, the highest since December.

Domestic demand has helped the Treasury meet just over 57 percent of its annual funding plan so far, while foreign investors continue to shun Italian bonds.

But analysts warn Italian lenders may find it increasingly difficult to continue shouldering the bulk of the Treasury's issuance.

Italy's third-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it would reduce its Italian bond holdings, after tapping state aid this week to fill a capital gap partly due to its large exposure to sovereign risk.

(Additional reporting by London and Milan government bond desks; Editing by John Stonestreet)