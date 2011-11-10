Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on next Justice Minister Roberto Maroni (R) and League North Party leader Umberto Bossi during a finance vote at the parliament in Rome November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN The yield on Italy's 10-year benchmark BTP bond fell back below the key 7 percent level on Thursday helped by signs a political stalemate in the country may be overcome and after Rome raised 5 billion euros in a short-term sale.

By 1203 GMT the yield on the Italian September 2021 BTP stood at 6.92 percent, from a closing level of 7.25 percent on Wednesday on Tradeweb.

Investors had in their sight the 7 percent level as a sustainability threshold because Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek bailouts after their government bond yields went above it.

The 10-year yield spread against Germany eased to 520 basis points, down more than 30 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)