MILAN Publication of Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB index was temporarily halted for the second time in two days Friday, the Milan bourse said without elaborating.

The suspension of the index took place around 10 minutes before the market close at 1530 GMT. The index closed down 0.62 percent, hitting a new record low at 16,028.80, according to the bourse's website and Reuters data.

The bourse suffered a similar incident Thursday, when publication of the index was suspended 30 minutes before the close.

Borsa Italiana, which is owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, said Thursday the suspension was due to a technical glitch.

In February, the Italian bourse also blamed a technical problem for a six-hour stoppage to trading.

(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi; Editing by Erica Billingham)