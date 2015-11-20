ROME Italian investigators have seized 221 toy trains and 126 boxes of collectible stamps from a person suspected of buying them with money amassed through bribes, a finance police document showed on Friday.

As well as the trains, police seized 11 toy tracks.

The suspect admitted to taking 65,000 euros ($69,264) in bribes during an investigation into a system of rigged contracts and favor-trading involving Italy's state-owned motorway operators, the document showed.

He was one of 31 people put under investigation last month for corruption connected to the country's highway manager.

(Reporting by Mauro Sarzanini, writing by Isla Binnie)