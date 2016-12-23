Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
MILAN The acquisition of Buccellati agreed by Gangtai Group values the Italian jeweler at 270 million euros ($282 million) in terms of enterprise value, a source close to the deal said on Friday.
Italian private equity firm Clessidra said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell an 85 percent stake in high-end jeweler Buccellati to Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Valentina Za, editing by Emilio Parodi)
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
ZURICH Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.