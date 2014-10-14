ROME/LUXEMBOURG Italy and the European Commission were on a collision course over Rome's 2015 budget plan, which Brussels says flouts EU recommendations but Rome says it has no intention of changing ahead of a Wednesday deadline.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, faced with a recession-bound economy, has set out an expansionary 2015 budget framework which funds tax cuts with new borrowing and targets only a marginal reduction in the budget deficit.

The Commission says Italy must cut the deficit more in order to rein in a public debt of more than 130 percent of gross domestic product, the highest in the euro zone after Greece. Renzi says the debt has risen because of persistent recession which is only exacerbated by fiscal tightening.

The Italian government is forecasting economic output to fall 0.3 percent this year, the third consecutive year of contraction, before rising by a meager 0.6 percent in 2015.

The dispute revolves around the so-called "structural" budget deficit - adjusted for the business cycle and one-off factors - which Italy is proposing to reduce by just 0.1 percent of GDP. The Commission wants a much bigger cut of "at least 0.7 percent," an EU source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Weeks of skirmishing have left the two sides far apart just a day before the Italian cabinet has to sign off on the budget and send it to Brussels.

The big shortfall in what Italy is proposing constitutes "a serious violation" of Commission recommendations, the EU source said, and could mean the budget is rejected and Rome is put on the Commission's blacklist of countries out of line with EU fiscal rules.

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan confirmed the budget would correct the structural deficit by just 0.1 percent.

The 39 year-old Renzi is pushing for the EU to relax its rules to allow extra spending to help revive faltering growth in the region. He points out that Italy's headline deficit is inside the EU's ceiling of 3 percent of GDP even though he views the limit as "anachronistic."

If Italy confirms its budget blueprint as it stands on Wednesday then Renzi, the Commission and euro zone governments are likely to enter into prolonged negotiations before the Commission delivers its final verdict later this year.

The Commission will also examine the budget of France, which has reneged on previous promises to cut its deficit and is considered in a weaker position than Italy because its fiscal shortfall already exceeds the 3 percent ceiling.

Italy's economy, the most chronically sluggish in the euro zone, has been slipping in and out of recession for the last six years, during which the country has consistently failed to meet its growth and public finances targets.

TAX CUTS

The EU source said Italy's position was weakened by the fact that its cut to the structural deficit this year had also fallen short of the Commission's recommendation.

Far from toughening the budget, Renzi this week announced an extra 6.5 billion euros ($8.2 billion) of tax cuts for companies which, on top of an extension of income tax cuts for low earners would be "the biggest tax reduction ever attempted" in Italy.

His announcement of 11.5 billion euros of extra borrowing ran counter to previous pledges that tax cuts would be funded entirely by lower spending and the details of the budget are still foggy just a day ahead of its presentation.

Renzi recently discarded a series of proposals on spending cuts from the Spending Review Commissioner Carlo Cottarelli, who later announced his resignation.

Renzi said last month the budget would cut spending by 20 billion euros, but lowered that to 16 billion euros in a speech on Monday. Reports in Italian media on Tuesday said spending cuts would amount to no more than 13 billion euros.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)