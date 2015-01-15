ROME The European Commission may use a flexible interpretation of EU fiscal rules when it makes a final judgment on Italy's 2015 budget in March, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has been pressing the Commission to use "flexibility" and not to insist on steep deficit cuts in view of Italy's long economic stagnation and its efforts to pass reforms.

Katainen told Italy's parliament it would be hard to assess Rome's situation before the Commission issues its next set of economic forecasts "but I could imagine that Italy could benefit from flexibility like other countries".

Italy and France have both been at loggerheads with the Commission over their public finances, with the EU's executive arm insisting last year they toughen their original budget plans and deferring a final judgment until this spring.

The Commission's interpretation of the rules is a balancing act between retaining financial markets' confidence and responding to EU leaders who want to use whatever flexibility there is in the rules to boost meager economic growth.

It remains to be seen what Katainen's hint of flexibility will mean in practical terms, but recent signals from the Commission have suggested it may try to avoid a head-on clash with the euro zone's second and third largest countries.

The Commission said on Tuesday that economic reforms, public investment and hard economic times were all factors that could warrant flexibility.

France has been running a budget deficit above the EU's 3 percent of gross domestic product limit for years, while Italy, whose deficit is just inside 3 percent, has failed to curb its huge public debt, which is the second largest in the euro zone.

Both countries say harsh fiscal steps now would only make matters worse. Italy's economy is contracting and France's is barely growing.

EU rules require countries to cut their "structural" budget deficits -- adjusted to take account of economic conditions -- by 0.5 percent of GDP per year, but both Italy and France propose more modest cuts.

Katainen, who has broad responsibility for economic policy at the Commission, backed Renzi's plans for labor reform, known as the "Jobs Act". The act will make firing easier for large firms but has drawn stiff opposition from trade unions in Italy.

"I know the question is controversial but the Jobs Act, in my opinion, will help hiring and is also fairer for young people," Katainen said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)