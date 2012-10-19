MILAN Italy is on track on budget and structural reforms but its decision to delay a VAT hike is risky and the country may need further spending cuts in 2013, Italian daily La Stampa said citing a draft European Commission document.

Italy's reforms are "ambitious and sufficient" and "should achieve the mid-term objectives for 2013," La Stampa said quoting an October 15, 19-page background note by the department of Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.

But further measures on the spending side could be evaluated in 2013 even though, in general, the budget targets set for next year should be met, the document said.

The report said Italy's decision this month to halve a planned two percentage point rise in value added tax (VAT) was "understandable" but could pose risks.

Italian representatives will meet the Commission on Friday to assess the state of play with regard to the recommendations the EU made to Rome at the end of June, La Stampa said.

The technocrat government of Mario Monti unveiled last week a surprise income tax cut for lower-bracket taxpayers along with a slight rise in VAT and a raft of spending cuts designed to keep Italy on course to meet budget goals agreed with the EU.

The country is fighting a deep economic recession and is trying to keep a lid on its 2 trillion euro public debt.

