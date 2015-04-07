Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures as he addresses the Senate in Rome March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promised on Tuesday there would be no new spending cuts or tax increases this year, as he forecast a steady decline in the country's debt and deficit by 2018.

"There are no cuts, there is no increase in taxes," Renzi told reporters after a cabinet meeting that signed off on the financial and economic planning document (DEF) for the coming three years.

Renzi confirmed the government's new economic growth forecast of 0.7 percent for 2015, nudged up from a target of 0.6 percent made last autumn. He said growth would rise to 1.4 percent next year against a background of improved conditions for the global economy.

Lower oil prices and the European Central Bank's bond buying program, which has sent interest rates to record lows and driven the euro down against the dollar, have lifted Italy's hopes of a pickup in 2015 after three years of contraction.

"The international economy is doing better than expected a few months ago. The Italian economy is better than believed a few months ago both for outside reasons and on its own merits," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the news conference.

Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, has been trapped in chronic stagnation and has barely grown in 20 years, putting its public finances under growing strain and creating tensions between Rome and European authorities in Brussels.

Padoan said the deficit would fall to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product this year from 3.0 percent in 2014. It would then decline to 1.8 percent in 2016 and 0.8 percent in 2017 before reaching balance in 2018.

He added that the debt ratio would reach 132.5 percent of GDP this year before falling to 130.9 percent in 2016.

Turning to the government's pledge to reduce Italy's public sector, Renzi said some 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in spending cuts would start to take effect next year.

He promised that so-called budget "safeguard clauses", or automatic sales tax increases and other levies which are due to kick in if spending does not come down as planned, would not come into effect in 2016.

"The safeguard clauses will be totally eliminated," he said.

Padoan said the government would push ahead with plans to sell state-owned assets, including post office operator Poste Italiane this year.

However the government appears to have rowed back on targets for the current year.

One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said expected privatization revenues for 2015 were now just 0.4 percent of GDP, compared with a previous target of 0.7 percent.

For the four-year period to 2018, the target is now 1.7-1.8 percent of GDP, compared with a target of 2.8 percent indicated in October, the official said.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alessandra Galloni and Robin Pomeroy)