MILAN The Italian government is not worried that its 2015 budget plan, which delays a balanced budget target by a year to 2017, will be rejected by the European Commission, one of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's closest aides said on Friday.

Asked whether the government was concerned that the Commission could order Italy to revise its plans, Graziano Delrio, Renzi's chief of staff, said the country's budget plans corresponded with the worsening economic climate.

"We're not worried, we know that there is a slight correction from the trend forecasts, but we believe the economic situation warrants it," Delrio told reporters in Milan.

"It's obvious that the Italian budget is influenced by this factor, and despite that, Italy continues to respect the 3 percent," he said, referring to the EU's deficit limit of 3 percent of GDP.

Italy's Stability Programme, unveiled by the government last month, raised its targets for the budget deficit and put back by one year a commitment to balance the budget when adjusted for the effects of the business cycle and one-off items.

In its previous Stability Programme last year Rome had pledged to balance its budget in 2015, only to delay that goal to 2016 in April.

Italy must present its definitive Stability Programme to Brussels by the middle of this month.

A source close to the Commission told Reuters this week that the plan was unlikely to be approved as it stood.

