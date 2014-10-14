Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Pier Carlo Padoan speaks during a discussion on ''A Reform Agenda for Europe's Leaders'' during the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LUXEMBOURG Italy has no intention of tightening its 2015 budget plans, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday, despite reports that its budget might be rejected by the European Commission.

Italy's 2015 budget blueprint envisages a cut in the structural budget deficit - adjusted for the business cycle and one off measures - of just 0.1 percent of gross domestic product next year, compared with a Commission request for a correction of 0.5 percent.

Padoan replied "yes" when asked at a news conference in Luxembourg whether the budget, which will be finalised by the Cabinet and sent to the Commission on Wednesday, will confirm the correction of just 0.1 percent.

