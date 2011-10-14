ROME Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would speak with President Giorgio Napolitano on Friday about who should succeed Mario Draghi as head of the Bank of Italy and that he had "many names" to choose from.

Draghi is due to leave the BOI at the end of this month to head the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, but Berlusconi's divided center-right government has spent months bickering over who should replace him.

Berlusconi is widely reported to prefer Draghi's current number two at the BOI, Fabrizio Saccomanni, but his Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti has been pressing hard to appoint Treasury Director General Vittorio Grilli.

Berlusconi said he had until November 1 to make a decision, suggesting he is still some way from resolving the issue.

The prime minister said in June that Italy's current ECB executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi was also in the frame, while in recent weeks newspapers have cited several other prominent figures as possible compromise candidates.

"We have lots of names, we'll take a decision by the first of November," Berlusconi told reporters in parliament after scraping through a vote of confidence vote in his struggling administration.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Ron Askew)